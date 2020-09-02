KINGSPORT — Exchange Place’s Fall Folk Arts festival has been canceled because of the continuing health crisis caused by the COVID-19 virus.
The Exchange Place Steering Committee voted to cancel the festival, set for Sept. 26 and 27.
“Under the guidelines set by the state of Tennessee, it was determined that it would have been very difficult to responsibly follow those regulations and still ensure that the public was able to safely interact with the vendors, enjoy the live music, and learn from the many historic and educational demonstrations that are always a part of this festival,” Exchange Place officials said in a news release Tuesday.
“We continue to be heartbroken that we are not able to welcome people to our beautiful and historic living history farm. We understand, however, that we have a moral obligation to be good citizens, and realize we must play our tiny part in trying to make sure that the residents of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia (plus any out-of-our-region visitors) stay healthy and avoid the ramifications of this terrible virus.”
A decision has not yet been made about two other Exchange Place events. – Witches Wynd (Oct. 23 and 24) and Christmas in the Country (Dec. 5).
Officials said that despite the pandemic, “Exchange Place still has ongoing expenses, primarily the feeding of the animals who live on the farm year-round, as well maintaining the grounds and the historic buildings. ... Please consider a donation to help keep this Kingsport treasure operating.”
Contributions can be sent to: Exchange Place, 4812 Orebank Road, Kingsport, Tennessee. 37664.
This would have been the 49th consecutive year that Exchange Place hosted this festival.
For more information, please visit the website: www.exchangeplace.info.