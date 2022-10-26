ALL AGES
Trick-Tour-Treat will be held on Monday, Oct. 31, from 3-5 p.m. All ages can tour the entire Library and collect candy in each department. Costumes are encouraged.
CHILDREN
Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers. It meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1 and 2, at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers. It meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1 and 2, at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
A Día de los Muertos celebration with activities and snacks will be held in the Children’s Library on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 6:30 p.m. In the week leading up to the celebration, people can bring photos or other memorabilia to display on an ofrenda honoring deceased loved ones. The ofrenda will be set up outdoors in the Children’s Amphitheater.
Storytime in the Park will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required.
Online Book Worms will meet over Zoom on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 4 p.m. Ages 5-8 will hear “Amy Wu and the Perfect Bao” by Kat Zhang. After the story, library staff will lead an online cooking demonstration of bao buns and families can cook along with them. Pick up the recipe and ingredient list in the Children’s Library. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
Family Storytime will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m. for ages 2-6 and their families. It meets in the Storytime Room. No registration but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
TEENS
Adulting 101: Cooking with Margie Foodie will be held Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 6:30 p.m. Ages 12-18 will learn basic kitchen and cooking skills from local food blogger and cooking instructor Margie Foodie. The program meets in the Jones Meeting Room. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
ADULTS
The Friends of the Library Book Sale will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1-3 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Sunday’s sale includes a $5 per bag deal.
A free Front Porch Concert featuring Momma Molasses will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 4 p.m. She will perform her toe-tappin’, finger-pickin’, tear-in-your-beer country music outdoors on the library’s front steps; bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Show will be moved indoors if the weather forecast is bad. No registration required.
Spanish at Your Library meets on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration required.