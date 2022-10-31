East Tennessee state cross country coach George Watts was chosen as the Southern Conference’s coach of the year after leading the Bucs to a second-place finish at the conference championship in St. John’s Island, South Carolina.

ETSU’s Evan Guzman finished second to match the best finish by an ETSU runner since 2018. He ran his second-fastest 8K time, clocking in at 24:05.5 for his fourth top-five finish this season.

