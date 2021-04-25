Though students have occupied the building since last year, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has prevented East Tennessee State University’s $53 million James C. and Mary B. Martin Center for the Arts from hosting any large performances, recitals or other events.
Jennifer Clements, director of university events at the Martin Center, is eagerly awaiting the moment when they can. For now though, Clements is celebrating the face that the center exists in the first place.
“I really, truly feel like it’s a dream come true for the university and for this region,” said Clements. “I’m so excited and so proud of what has really transformed because of all the work of the university and community coming together as one to build this facility, and I think that’s just incredible and it’s exciting and just a wonderful thing that’s occurred.”
Clements recalled standing in a field where the Martin Center now stands, and said it’s “almost surreal” to be standing in the building now.
“It’s just incredible to stand here and look at it, and now there’s this huge and beautiful facility here that’s truly going to transform this region, and it wasn’t even here — it was just an empty field of grass right here,” Clements said. “It’s pretty incredible when you really take a moment to just stand in there and look around. It’s really incredible.”
Construction on the 93,000-square-foot center began in 2017, and finished in October of 2020. Inside, the center has three venues: The Powell Recital Hall, the Bert C. Bach Theatre and the ETSU Foundation Grand Hall. The Grand Hall alone can seat more than 1,000 people, and has a 4,500-square-foot stage with more than a mile of cables hanging overhead. Clements said she sees the Martin Center as “truly part of a destination.”
“There are a lot of areas in the community that attract individuals to our region to enjoy things, and so I think this will just be another one to create that really unique experience and really make it memorable for people so that they want to come back and visit the Martin Center and visit the region,” Clements said, later adding that they hope to host unique events and entertainment in the facility.
“There are many entertainment venues around our community and everything, but we want to bring something different, something unique, something that people will stick around here in Johnson City — even if they’re local individuals — they’ll stick around here because we have great things that are going to be happening at the Martin Center so people will want to stick around for the weekend and not travel away to see Broadway shows when instead they’re coming here to the Martin Center to see Broadway shows,” Clements said. “For me, that’s exciting to be able to offer a new type of entertainment for our region — something that we’ve not had previously.”