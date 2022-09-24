ETSU student Olivia Barnes shows off some of the redesigned toys that Adaptive Play creates to “address the needs of children who are differently-abled through the means of inclusive play.” The program is part of the Eastman-Valleybrook campus at ETSU.
Students in the Re-Cycling workshop work to restore bicycles left at landfills by re-attaching missing pieces and adding baskets, splash guards and safety elements before giving them to students who are unable to obtain a drivers license. This allows these students to have reliable self-transportation to and from work or school.
Public Health students at Valleybrook care for these vegetable garden boxes and partner with local schools through the "Garden in a Box" program to teach students how to care for and grow plants. The program also teaches students about the plant cycle and exposes them to the idea of growing their own food at home.
The Eastman-Valleybrook campus, formerly an Eastman research facility which was donated to ETSU over a decade ago, now facilitates learning spaces for the College of Public Health.
The Valleybrook campus offers ETSU students and faculty the ability to have hands-on learning experiences that raise awareness and affect change for those who live in low-resource settings.
Some of the programs that are available for students to participate in include Adaptive Play, which recreates toys and physical therapy equipment to make them accessible for children who are differently-abled. Students refurbish bicycles and give them to individuals who don’t have driver’s licenses but need reliable self-transportation to and from work or school.
Project Earth teaches students how to create needed technology like water-filtration systems out of recycled materials like milk jugs. This knowledge can be extremely useful for those who are working in extremely rural regions, disaster sites and low-resource areas.
Public health students also work with local schools to encourage healthy habits in children by getting them interested in growing vegetables. This program incorporates a curriculum that teaches children about nutrition, the plant cycle and concepts like photosynthesis while allowing them to grow, harvest and taste fresh vegetables.
These programs encourage student innovation and creativity while also exposing them to the different situations that their future patients may be living in. Students are able to learn effective ways to solve health problems in low-resource areas.
Public Health classes at Valley-brook are open to ETSU students from any degree program, and they allow students to acquire skills that can be easily applied to a wide range of fields. Students are able to take concepts outside of the classroom and see how they can be executed in the real world.
For more information on the College of Public Health and its various departments, visit www.etsu.edu/cph.