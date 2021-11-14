Jaila Roberts scored 24 points and the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team gave Simon Harris his first win as a head coach as the Bucs beat Cornell 66-54 on Sunday at Brooks Gym.
Roberts went 9 of 12 from the field and made 4 of 6 from 3-point range.
As a team, the Bucs were 11 of 22 from long range and 7 of 8 from the free throw line.
Damiah Griffin added 13 points and Jakhyiah Davis had 11 off the bench. Griffin made 3 of her 4 3-point shots. Roberts also had four assists and five rebounds.
ETSU had lost its first two games to Cleveland State and Bowling Green but was in control from the start Sunday. The Bucs led 16-9 after one quarter and cemented the win with a 16-10 fourth.
KC Carter and Olivia Snyder led Cornell, of the Ivy League, with 12 points apiece.
Cornell took its first lead of the game early in the third quarter. ETSU’s biggest lead was 14 points and it came when Carly Hooks made a 3-pointer with 2:02 left.
The Bucs return to action Wednesday night when they play host to Georgia Tech. Tipoff at Brooks Gym is set for 7 p.m.