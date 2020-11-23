Nov. 28 5K event to help Willow Unit at Johnson City hospital
The Organization of Student Representatives at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine will host a virtual 5K fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 28, to benefit the Willow Unit at Woodridge Hospital.
“For the past 10 years, OSR has hosted a chili cook-off fundraiser event for the Willow Unit at Woodridge,” Monika Jain, a first-year medical student and OSR representative, said. “Due to COVID-19, this year we planned a virtual event that promotes good health and still allows us to continue this tradition.”
Registration for the virtual 5K is $5 per person. Registration is open at https://www.etsu.edu/com/sa/default.php. The registration deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 5 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit the Woodridge’s Willow Unit, a 12-bed unit offering inpatient psychiatric care to children and adolescents in a caring, comfortable environment. The unit serves children and teens ages 6 to 17 (and 18-year-olds meeting criteria who are current high school students).
“Since it’s a virtual 5K, participants can choose their favorite spot to walk or run for a good cause,” Alex Condra, a first-year medical student and OSR representative, said.
More details about how to track the run/walk and submit times will be sent in the registration confirmation email. In addition, organizers encourage participants to post about the 5K on their social media using hashtags #Quillen5K, #WalkingforWillow or #RunningforWoodridge to raise awareness and support the cause.
Contributed to the Press