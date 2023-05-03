A seasoned veteran in his profession, Brian Jones has filled the final assistant coaching spot for East Tennessee State’s men’s basketball team.
Jones has 27 years of coaching experience, which includes a 13-year stay atop the University of North Dakota’s program. Most recently, he was an assistant at Bradley.
“We are thrilled to welcome Brian Jones and his family to Johnson City,” said Bucs coach Brooks Savage. “Brian is one of the best basketball minds in our game. He’s a fantastic teacher and a real connector with the student-athletes. He brings a wealth of experience and success at all levels and will make a major impact on our program.
"Brian understands what goes in to winning. We have a shared philosophy of the game and the same vision for building a championship program here at ETSU. He has a track record of winning and high-level player development. He will be a great resource for our players and someone who is committed to their improvement and success on and off the floor. Brian has a wonderful family and is an excellent basketball coach.”
Jones has also coached at Iowa, Illinois State, Nebraska-Omaha and Southwest Missouri State. Jones served as interim head coach for the final seven games of the 2021-22 season at Illinois State.
“My family and I are excited to join ETSU and the community of Johnson City,” Jones said. “As a coach, I feel fortunate to be a part of a basketball program with rich tradition and a loyal fan base. Coach Savage and I both share a passion for mentoring young people and the game of basketball, and I look forward to working with him as he rebuilds this program.”
Spending this past 2022-23 season at Bradley, Jones was on board for a Missouri Valley Conference regular season title — the Braves' first since 1996. Overall, Bradley won 25 games and played in the NIT.
Jones was North Dakota’s head coach from 2006 through 2019, guiding the Fighting Hawks to their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017. Jones, who led the program’s transition from Division II to Division I, won three conference tournament titles and made six postseason appearances in his final nine years at the school.
Under Jones’ watch, North Dakota claimed its first-ever Great West Conference titles, while also capturing the program’s first regular season and tournament titles in the Big Sky Conference.
Prior to his time at North Dakota, Jones coached alongside Steve Alford at both Iowa and Southwest Missouri State. The Rock Island, Ill. native, began his coaching career at Nebraska-Omaha.
Jones played at Northern Iowa from 1990-94 and gained action in 104 games, making 22 starts. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in communications in 1994, he played professionally in Australia and Portugal. Jones later went on to receive his master’s in athletic administration from Omaha in 2003.
Jones and his wife, Danna, have two sons, Jaxson and Jonah, and one daughter, Jersey.