Jones

Brian Jones

A seasoned veteran in his profession, Brian Jones has filled the final assistant coaching spot for East Tennessee State’s men’s basketball team.

Jones has 27 years of coaching experience, which includes a 13-year stay atop the University of North Dakota’s program. Most recently, he was an assistant at Bradley.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you