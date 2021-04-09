On Friday, ETSU Health announced two new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinics open to anyone 18 and older.
The vaccine will be administered by appointment only on Saturday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday, April 13, from 3 to 7 p.m. The clinics will be held in the Millennium Center ballroom, located at 2001 Millennium Place. Patients may park in the adjacent parking garage on the third floor or higher and follow the signage to the ballroom.
Appointments for the one-shot vaccine typically are booked within hours, so visit etsuhealth.org to resister now. Those without internet access may call (423) 439-3829 (EVAX) to schedule an appointment.