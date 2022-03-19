East Tennessee State University is in a period of change and transformation.
In recent years, the university pumped nearly $100 million to both renovate the D.P. Culp Student Center and construct the state-of-the-art Martin Center for the Arts. ETSU also began work on a $23 million renovation to Lamb Hall, which houses the Colleges of Public Health and Clinical and Rehabilitative Sciences, in 2021.
The university, which was founded in 1911, is also going to construct a new academic building and will be renovating Brown Hall, its main science building.
At ETSU’s Board of Trustees meeting in February, trustees approved a nearly $30 million bonded project to improve several residence halls across campus, namely Stone, Dossett, West and Lucille Clement halls, as well as Luntsford Apartments.
Several new research centers opened on the ETSU campus during the past two years, including the Center for Rural Health Research, the Appalachian Highlands Center for Nursing Advancement, and the Strong BRAIN Institute, which is dedicated to promoting the awareness and study of adverse childhood experiences. All three centers were made possible through donations from Ballad Health.
The College of Public Health also launched a new cardiovascular risk research center, which aims to reduce the burden of cardiovascular disease on the region while addressing health disparities in Central Appalachia.
The university’s growth comes as it aims to increase enrollment, which has declined since the start of the pandemic. According to ETSU, total enrollment for the fall 2021 semester was down 742 students from the 14,285 there were in 2016. First-time freshmen enrollment, however, is expected to surpass its 2016 levels.