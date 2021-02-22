East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health will host its second “Coronavirus: Separating Fact From Fiction” webinar, this time focusing on questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.
“I think it’s really important (to have events like this),” Dr. Randy Wykoff, the college’s dean, said. “There’s so many sources of information out there and it’s completely understandable when folks don’t quite know what reality is when they’re hearing completely different stories from different places.
“Our goal here is to put folks who know what they’re talking about to present a little bit of information but, more importantly, answer questions people really have,” he continued. “Hopefully, for the folks who are interested in learning more, this will be a good opportunity for them.”
The College of Public Health last held one of the webinars in October, where a panel of experts discussed high school sports, mask usage and the rise in hospitalizations occurring at the time. This panel will feature Dr. Jonathan Moorman, ETSU’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. David Kirschke, medical director for the Northeast Regional Health Office and Dr. Michelle Fiscus, medical director of the Tennessee Department of Health’s Vaccine-Preventable Diseases and Immunization Program. Moorman and Kirschke also participated in the October webinar.
“These types of opportunities are just critically important,” Fiscus said. “There is so much misinformation and, frankly, disinformation and rumor, especially on social media, unfortunately, that being able to have a platform and being able to put real science and real information out in a way that’s accessible to the public is just incredibly important to making sure people are making informed decisions about their healthcare.”
Wykoff said vaccines are key to avoiding another deadly surge in virus infections, especially with more variants of the virus circulating nationwide.
“We really have to move quickly because if we don’t get ahead of this we’re pretty sure it’s going to continue to mutate, obviously, and as it does there’s going to be a point where the mechanisms we’re using now won’t work anymore,” Wykoff said.
Fiscus, meanwhile, said it’s vital that there’s interaction between experts and the community, and called the webinar a “wonderful opportunity.”
“We really look forward to times when we can do events like this,” she said.
The webinar will consist of three short presentations, with most of the time dedicated to answering questions from the audience. Viewers can submit questions when they register (https://bit.ly/3ue8x5E) or send them in advance to Janet Stork at storkj@etsu.edu. Viewers can also submit questions in the chat function during the webinar.