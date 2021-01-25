East Tennessee State basketball coach Jason Shay warned how quickly things can change during this season of COVID-19.
Moments after his team beat Furman in a key Southern Conference game on Saturday, the attention turned toward Wednesday night’s rivalry game against Chattanooga. Shay issued a word of caution. It was meant as a general warning, but it proved to be prophetic.
“We’re taking one game at a time,” Shay said. “Things can change so quickly this year.”
Things changed quickly Monday when the Bucs’ next game was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests in the Chattanooga program. The game, which was set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall, will be played at a later date.
ETSU, which improved to 9-5 overall, 5-1 in the SoCon with the 71-62 victory over Furman, is scheduled to play host to The Citadel on Saturday at 4 p.m. in its next game
The ETSU-Chattanooga game was one of three SoCon contests postponed Monday.
The game between Furman and UNC Greensboro, scheduled for Monday night, was called off because of positive tests in the Furman program. Saturday’s Furman-Chattanooga game was also postponed.