East Tennessee State University will offer a minor in nutrition beginning fall 2021 in order to meet a growing demand in the health care workforce and among its students.
The new minor will be housed in the ETSU College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences (CCRHS). To complete the minor, students will take 18 credit hours with courses addressing topics such as community nutrition, nutrition in sports and health, communication in nutrition, and others.
“nutrition science is complementary to many medical professions, including rehabilitative sciences, allied health, speech-language pathology, and exercise science and kinesiology,” said Dr. Don Samples, dean of CCRHS. “Students who have and are currently pursuing degrees in these types of programs have expressed interest in a nutrition minor, so we have designed this program of study to complement a variety of health-related fields.”
nutrition professionals work in a variety of settings where they apply scientific knowledge and skills to provide effective nutritional advice to clients in health care, athletic and community settings. In health care and community health, the interdisciplinary health care team utilizes the expertise of the nutritionist in planning, implementing and evaluating nutrition for clients to optimize health and disease prevention.
Professionals with this type of expertise are in demand in the workforce. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts 13% growth in the area of health educators and community health workers from 2019-2029; this growth is higher than average. Health educators and community health workers are employed in a variety of work settings, including health departments, corporate health coaching, and school nutrition programs.
“Establishing a nutrition minor will allow non-nutrition majors access to developing a skill set that will complement their current career objectives and strengthen their effectiveness as health-related caregivers,” said Mary Andreae, director of ETSU’s undergraduate Dietetics Program.
In addition to the new nutrition minor, the CCRHS Department of Rehabilitative Sciences also houses several other nutrition programs including the undergraduate program in dietetics, which is a four-year program that culminates in a Bachelor of Science degree in nutrition; a Master of Science in Clinical nutrition; a Dietetic Internship Program; and a Sport nutrition Graduate Certificate.
To learn more, contact Andreae, director of ETSU’s undergraduate Dietetics Program at andreae@etsu.edu.
