BULLS GAP — Two Southwest Virginia jail escapees are back in custody after more than 24 hours on the run.

Federal deputy marshals and Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force officers found Johnny Shane Brown, 51, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, hiding upstairs in a Cupp Hollow Road barn in Rogersville just after 5 p.m. Friday, according to statements from the U.S. Marshals Service and Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Tags

Recommended for you