BULLS GAP — Two Southwest Virginia jail escapees are back in custody after more than 24 hours on the run.
Federal deputy marshals and Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force officers found Johnny Shane Brown, 51, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, hiding upstairs in a Cupp Hollow Road barn in Rogersville just after 5 p.m. Friday, according to statements from the U.S. Marshals Service and Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office.
The pair escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon just before 3 p.m. Thursday, leading local, state and federal law enforcement on a two-state manhunt. Authorities found what they say was the getaway vehicle, an Oldsmobile SUV, abandoned in Hawkins County Friday morning.
David Jolley, U.S. marshal for Eastern Tennessee, said the two men ran out of gas before leaving the Oldsmobile and walking to the barn a few miles from where they left the vehicle. The two were arrested without incident, he added.
Before their escape, Brown was being held pending trial in Greenville on federal charges. Ricketson, who was convicted in Washington County, Virginia Circuit Court in November on two counts of second-degree murder, was awaiting transfer to a state prison.
According to authorities, Thursday was not Brown’s first escape attempt. He got out of the Sullivan County Jail in Feb. 2022 with two other inmates before being arrested in North Carolina.
The hunt for Brown and Ricketson involved officers from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Virginia State Police, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Forest Service, Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia Game and Inland Fisheries, Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson City Police Department, Morristown Police Department, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Bristol, Virginia, Police Department, and Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department.
The Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office had posted $5,000 rewards for information leading to the capture of either Brown or Ricketson or a combined $10,000 reward for both men.
Brown will be held in the Washington County, Tennessee, jail without bond. Ricketson will be held in the Hawkins County jail without bond.