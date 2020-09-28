ERWIN — The Unicoi County Commission voted unanimously Monday to hire Jimmy Erwin to replace the late Ed Herndon as the county’s Emergency Management Agency director and coroner.
A longtime police officer, Erwin was employed by the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department for many years before retiring from the department as a captain. He more recently served as a patrol officer for the Unicoi Police Department and as volunteer fire department officer.
Erwin previously served as director of ambulance service for Unicoi County during the final year of the county’s contract with MedicOne Medical Service. He has served as the county’s interim EMA director since Hendon passed away unexpectedly in June.
County Mayor Garland “Bubba” Eveley recommended Erwin for the post, telling the commission “Emergency management wise, he is the most experienced of any of the candidates I interviewed.”
Also on Evely’s recommendation, the commission set Erwin’s annual salary at $58,500.
In other business, the commission voted to allocate an additional $107,556 to the Sheriff’s Department in order to make all 16 of the department’s part-time corrections officers full time employees with a $12 hourly wage and benefits, and to bring six full-time corrections officers up to the same $12 hourly pay level.
Commissioner Jason Harris asked where the money would come from, and was told it would come from the county general fund.
Commissioner Marie Rice asked if the corrections officers who are receiving pay raises will also be eligible to take part in the county’s 3-year pay increase program in the next fiscal year and was told that they would.
Before their vote on the allocation, Sheriff Mike Hensley told the commission the county’s jail and jail annex were on track to bring the county $700,000 in state prisoner revenues in the current budget year. Hensley said those revenues could be in jeopardy if the jails were not fully staffed.
The commission approved the allocation by a vote of 8 to 1, with Marie Rice opposed.
Also on Monday, the commission voted to re-elect Commission Chairman Loren Thomas and Vice Chairman Jamie Harris to another year in their respective offices.