Erwin to hold Christmas parade From staff reports Johnson City Press Nov 23, 2022 The town of Erwin will kick off its Christmas season this weekend with the official Erwin Christmas Parade Saturday beginning at 10:30 a.m. in downtown Erwin.This year's theme is "A Storybook Christmas."The parade will begin at Erwin Village Shopping Center on North Main Avenue and travel through downtown Erwin, ending at Erwin Utilities on Love Street.The Erwin Christmas Tree Lighting will be held Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.