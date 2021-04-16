GREENEVILLE — A 51-year-old Jonesborough man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for attempting to get a 15-year-old girl to send him nude pictures of herself.
Turns out, the 15-year-old girl was actually an undercover FBI agent.
William Charles Ellis received the 120-month sentence in U.S. District Court on Thursday. He previously pleaded guilty in August to one count of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.
According to the plea agreement, in August 2019 Ellis used an online dating app called FastMeet to contact a person who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl named Becca. In fact, “Becca” was actually an FBI employee posing as a minor as part of an undercover investigation.
During the conversation, “Becca” told Ellis she was a 15-year-old girl, court records state. Ellis then sent her sexually explicit photos and asked that she send him similar photos and videos.
Court records state Ellis continued communicating with “Becca” throughout the month using various FastMeet profiles, eventually providing her with an email address and cell phone number for her to use.
Agents say Ellis continued to send sexually explicit photos to “Becca.” including ones of fully nude women.
In October 2019, federal agents approached Ellis at his place of employment, where he admitted to communicating with “Becca” and sending her the photos. The FBI searched his phone and found numerous files containing child pornography.