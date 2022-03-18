MILLIGAN COLLEGE — Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan University will welcome University of Notre Dame professor Emmanuel Katongole to speak during the Westwood Christian Foundation’s Myron Taylor Lectureship on Thursday, March 24.
The three-part lecture, “The Gift of Reconciliation,” is aimed at helping church leaders and community members consider how to best represent God’s will on earth. The first lecture, titled “On Being from Another Planet,”will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by “On Winning” at 2 p.m. and “Kissing the Ground” at 7 p.m.
“Katongole has written extensively on how the church can focus on unity and reconciliation in ways that do not gloss over injustices and human suffering,” said David Kiger, Ph.D., theological librarian at Emmanuel. “He offers a Christian focus about how God unifies the church to be an agent of God’s work in the world.”
Before joining the Notre Dame faculty in 2013 as professor of theology and peace studies, Katongole served as associate professor of theology and world Christianity at Duke University and founding co-director of the Duke Center for Reconciliation. At Notre Dame, he holds a joint appointment with the Keough School of Global Affairs and serves as a full-time faculty of the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies.
As a member of the Contending Modernities Initiative team, Katongole coordinates an inter-disciplinary research project, which investigates how religious and secular forces compete or collaborate in shaping new modes of authority, community and identity within the context of nation-state modalities in Africa.
The lectureship is named after Dr. Myron Taylor, a long-time friend and adjunct professor at Emmanuel Christian Seminary who was an advocate for biblical and theological understanding in all facets of human understanding and societal consequences.
All lectures will be held in the Mildred Welshimer Phillips Memorial Chapel in the B.D. Phillips Building on Emmanuel Hill. They are free and open to the public.
A complimentary lunch will be provided at noon. Prior registration for the lunch is required at https://ecs.milligan.edu/lectures/. For information on the lectures, visit https://ecs.milligan.edu/lectures/.
Milligan University is a Christian liberal arts institution in Johnson City whose vision is to change lives and shape culture through a commitment to servant leadership. The university offers more than 100 majors, minors, pre-professional degrees and concentrations in a variety of fields, along with graduate and adult degree completion programs. To learn more, visit www.milligan.edu or call (423) 461-8700.