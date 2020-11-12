Ellen Pauline Epler, 95 went to be with the Lord on November 10, 2020 in Jeanette, PA. Ellen was born on February 7, 1925 in Zenora (La Selle Parish), Louisiana.
Ellen is preceded in death by her husband, John Epler, two sons Don Juan Epler and Aaron William Epler, daughter, Katherine Fay Peterson-Epler and great grandson Dallas Honaker.
She is survived by her sons George Willis Epler, Sr and wife Patti Epler and Cleveland Robert Epler. Her daughters, Martha Helen Rutledge and Elizabeth Ann Epler-Francis. Many grandkids, great grandkids and great-great grandkids.
She lived in Johnson City, TN for most of her life. In her younger days, she loved fishing and travelling. She dedicated her life to her family. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and anyone to have known her, knew love.
Psalm 23 1
The LORD is my shepherd, I shall not be in want. he restores my soul. He guides me in paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.