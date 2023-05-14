ELIZABETHTON — There will be two Memorial Day events taking place on Monday, May 29, in Elizabethton.

The annual observance at the Elizabethton/Carter County Veterans War Memorial in downtown Elizabethton will take place at 11 a.m.

