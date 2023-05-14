ELIZABETHTON — There will be two Memorial Day events taking place on Monday, May 29, in Elizabethton.
The annual observance at the Elizabethton/Carter County Veterans War Memorial in downtown Elizabethton will take place at 11 a.m.
ELIZABETHTON — There will be two Memorial Day events taking place on Monday, May 29, in Elizabethton.
The annual observance at the Elizabethton/Carter County Veterans War Memorial in downtown Elizabethton will take place at 11 a.m.
Bill Carter, a member of the Oversight Committee for the War Memorial said this year’s event will include the signing of a patriotic medley by Loretta Bowers. There will also be a POW-MIA remembrance ceremony. The highlight of the ceremony will be the reading of the names of all 258 Carter Countians who were killed in combat during the nation’s wars from World War I to the present day. The ceremony will end with the playing of taps by David Batchelder.
The second event is the “Never Forget” Memorial Day Concert at Fort Watauga Amphitheater in Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park at 6 p.m.
The Johnson City Community Concert Band, under the direction of Christian Zembower will present “Never Forget,” a special concert to remember and honor those who have paid the ultimate price for freedom. In addition to the concert, a special ceremony will recognize those, from the American War of Independence to the present day, who have fallen in the service of our country.
Reporter
John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.