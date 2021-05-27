Elizabethton High School student Elijah Smith wants the next school year to be as normal as possible — which is why he worked to bring a mobile COVID-19 vaccination van to the school this weekend.
“As a student and as an athlete I speak for many other kids my age in saying that our number one goal is to go back to the life we had about a year-and-a-half ago,” said Smith. “And so, by doing this, hopefully we can get there as quickly as possible.”
Smith said the goal is to provide easy and convenient access to the vaccine for those in a county where only 29% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, well below the statewide rate of 38.7%. Smith said the county’s low vaccination rate made the event that much more important.
“A huge part of the reason for us having such a low vaccination rate is most people feel that it is not readily available for them, and so the hope for this is, whether or not they’d like to get the vaccine, that we are supplying them with an opportunity to get the vaccine,” said Smith. “It really cannot be more simple for them, all they have to do is show up.”
The van will be set up in the EHS parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 29. It is part of Region AHEAD’s “Take a Shot on Life” campaign, an effort to get COVID-19 vaccines to more people in Northeast Tennessee.
Smith said he doesn’t want to take “more credit than he deserves” and thanked the school’s athletics department and his teammates for their support and Ballad Health and Region AHEAD for making it a possibility.
“I hope that it inspires other people to host more of these, and inspires people to hear the message that, if we want to get back to normal, this is the best step we can take and that our teens in this really, really do just want to get back to normal,” Smith said.