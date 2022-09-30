Elizabethton Kiwanis Club

ELIZABETHTON — On Tuesday, Sept. 28, the Kiwanis Club of Elizabethton installed its new officers and board members for the new Kiwanis Year. Kentucky-Tennessee Kiwanis Lt. Gov. Howard Smith of Johnson City gave congratulations and officer pens to the new officers: Drew LaPorte, president; Teresa Murray Smith, president-elect; Matt Adams, vice president; Mitch Broyles, immediate past president; Bill Fryar, secretary, and Jared Tetrick, treasurer.

Also recognized as Gerge F. Hixon Fellows for outstanding service to the club and community were: past presidents Richard Barker, Tim Broyles, Kelley Geagley, and Jared Tetrick; past club treasurer, Jim Wilson; and club secretary, Bill Fryar. Hixson Fellowships are granted by Kiwanis International in honor of the organization’s first international president.

