ELIZABETHTON — On Tuesday, Sept. 28, the Kiwanis Club of Elizabethton installed its new officers and board members for the new Kiwanis Year. Kentucky-Tennessee Kiwanis Lt. Gov. Howard Smith of Johnson City gave congratulations and officer pens to the new officers: Drew LaPorte, president; Teresa Murray Smith, president-elect; Matt Adams, vice president; Mitch Broyles, immediate past president; Bill Fryar, secretary, and Jared Tetrick, treasurer.
Also recognized as Gerge F. Hixon Fellows for outstanding service to the club and community were: past presidents Richard Barker, Tim Broyles, Kelley Geagley, and Jared Tetrick; past club treasurer, Jim Wilson; and club secretary, Bill Fryar. Hixson Fellowships are granted by Kiwanis International in honor of the organization’s first international president.
The Kiwanis Club of Elizabethton supports the following service organization in the Elizabethton and Carter County School Systems: Key Clubs at Elizabethton, Happy Valley and Unaka high schools; a Builders Club at T.A. Dugger Jr. High School; and K-Kids Clubs at Harold McCormick and West Side elementary schools.
Earlier this year the club began a “Teen Mental Health Review” and recently partnered with the Carter County School System to offer an “Adolescent Mental Health Community Forum”. Through its primary fund raising projects, ornament sales, holiday flag displays, Pancake Day, and Chili Supper, the club also supports Carter County’s Head Start Christmas Party and Kiwanis Park, where it funded the recent construction of bathroom facilities.