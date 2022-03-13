Officials with the Washington County Election Commission say they are in the process of making changes to ensure the voting process they oversee is fair, efficient and trustworthy.
Most recently, Washington County commissioners approved amendments to the Election Commission’s budget in February to purchase digital tablets to help speed voter identification at the polls on Election Day. The funds will be used to buy 48 Poll Pads, which use a secure Apple iPad application to ensure voters receive the correct ballots at the voting precincts.
Election officials have said the digital devices will eliminate some of the mistakes that occurred in the 2020 primary election when voters at a few county precincts reported getting the wrong ballot for state legislative races.
Election commissioners are looking to replace bulky paper poll books with digital devices to help speed voter identification at the precincts on Election Day.
Election administrators say the Poll Pads, which use a secure Apple iPad application to help with the check-in of voters at the polls, will also save money and reduce human error. Bill Whitehead, a representative of MicroVote, said the Poll Pads are more “efficient and streamlined” than the traditional poll books.
“Currently, election officials have to flip through many voter registration books on Election Day,” Whitehead told commissioners during a demonstration of the Poll Pads. “A voter’s identification can be scanned and verified within 35 seconds. It removes human error from the process.”
He said the Poll Pads automatically pull up the voter’s registration information and makes sure he or she is issued the proper ballot on Election Day.
Whitehead said the devices are used as a “stand-alone” system at the precincts and are not connected to the voting machines.
Dana Jones, the county’s administrator of elections, said Washington County currently has 11,000 pages of voter registration information that must be printed for each county voting precinct on Election Day. She said the Poll Pads will allow election workers to compile voter information that it now takes as long as three weeks to reconcile within less than an hour.
Jones said the Poll Pads will also save on printing costs and reduce the number of machine operators needed at the polls for each election.
The Washington County Election Commission has also moved to decrease the county’s current 35 voting sites to 23 election precincts.
Most of the redrawn voting precincts will be located in the Washington County and Johnson City school systems. Johnson City’s Freedom Hall Civic Center is among the new voting precincts, and will also serve as one of four early voting sites for this year’s mid-term election calendar.
Jones said the decision to consolidate voting sites was made “not simply to save taxpayer dollars, but to make voting as accessible as possible to every citizen of the county.”
Even so, the move is expected to save $41,000 on the cost of holding the next election, which will be the May 3 county and state primaries.
Jones said several county precincts in recent elections have recorded few or no voters showing up on Election Day. Jones noted that is because many voters now prefer to vote early or by an absentee ballot.
As a result, election officials have decided to move the staff and voting machines at those under-utilized sites to precincts with higher voter turnouts.
“We are not disfranchising any voters,” Jones said.
The goal of shifting voting precincts to city and county schools makes sense. she said, because those locations are already handicap accessible and compliant with rules established by the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as having a reliable internet connection.
Jones said meeting those standards is important as the county works to shift from traditional voting precincts, where voters must now live inside their boundaries to be allowed to cast a ballot on Election Day, to the concept of voting centers, where any registered voter in Washington County can mark a ballot on Election Day.
There are now seven counties in Tennessee that offer voting centers to their residents. Jones said Washington County hopes to join them, but election officials want to make sure such a system will work before asking the state for permission to make the change.
Jones said registered voters in Washington County should expect to receive a postcard in the mail from the county’s Election Commission soon with updated information on their new election precincts.
A map of the redrawn voting precincts, which were required as a result of the 2020 U.S. Census count, can be seen on the Washington County Election Commission’s website at wcecoffice.com.