KINGSPORT — Eastman’s political action committee, called EastmanPAC, is supporting the Tennessee U.S. Senate campaign of Republican Bill Hagerty.
According to disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission, EastmanPAC gave $5,000 in both September 2019 and last March to “Team Hagerty.”
EastmanPAC also made campaign contributions to Tennessee Republican U.S. Reps. Tim Burchett, Chuck Fleishmann and David Kustoff.
EastmanPAC also gave $15,000 in contributions this year to the National Republican Senatorial Committee and National Republican Congressional Committee.
According to the Center for Responsive Politics, EastmanPAC has made $180,500 in contributions to federal candidates in the 2020 election cycle: 74% to Republicans and 26% to Democrats.
Federal guidelines limit PAC contributions to $5,000 per election and $15,000 per year.
Eastman is a Kingsport-based global specialty materials company.