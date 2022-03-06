KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Company may be headquartered in Kingsport, but its focus reaches well beyond the Model City.
In 2020, the company announced its goals to mitigate climate change, make circular materials mainstream and care for people and society. In 2022, those goals haven’t changed.
“Throughout the company, we recognize the responsibility we have to all of our stakeholders — employees, customers, communities, investors — and we take that responsibility very seriously,” said Mark Costa, Eastman’s board chair and CEO, in a prepared statement. ”I am proud of the work our teams are doing to develop new product innovations that advance solutions for society’s most pressing needs; increasing transparency; attracting, developing, and retaining a diverse workforce; and promoting a welcoming, inclusive culture for all team members.”
The Projects
Eastman is growing its molecular recycling efforts both in the U.S. and abroad.
The company vowed to become carbon neutral by 2050 and aims to achieve approximately one-third of that goal by 2030, according to an emailed update from Amanda Allman, Eastman’s Corporate Communications Representative. In Jan. 2021, Eastman announced plans to build one of the world’s largest material-to-material molecular recycling facilities in Kingsport. According to the Eastman release, construction on the $250 million plant will begin this spring. The molecular recycling plant will be located on the southeast side of the plant, where construction will soon be visible from John B. Dennis Highway. So far, Eastman has recycled millions of pounds of plastic waste since it launched its molecular recycling technologies in Kingsport two years ago.
“Eastman is growing its molecular recycling program dramatically, and that growth will have a tangible impact on Northeast Tennessee … ” the update said. “The new recycling facility is an essential element of its 2030 goal to recycle more than 500 million pounds of plastic waste by 2030 – and more than 250 million pounds by 2025.”
In January, Eastman also announced plans to invest up to $1 billion in a material-to-material molecular recycling facility in France. The facility will use Eastman’s polyester renewal technology to recycle up to 160,000 metric tons each year of hard-to-recycle plastic waste that is currently being incinerated. Eastman’s investment will recycle enough plastic waste annually to fill the Stade de France national football stadium 2.5 times. According to Eastman’s website, the facility could be operational as early as 2025.
The People
In addition to the chemical company’s recycling efforts, Eastman plans to “strive for a more just society,” according to the update from the company. Eastman is targeting gender parity by 2030, officials said, and will also be a leader for racial equity within its industry sector.
In January 2022, JUST Capital, along with its media partner CNBC, named Eastman one of America’s Most Just Companies for its commitment to address environmental, social and governance issues that JUST Capital deems most important to Americans. The companies on the JUST 100 list were evaluated for local job creation, worker wellness, and customer privacy as well as each group’s work to fight climate change and focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.
Over the last two years, the Eastman Foundation contributed more than $2 million toward global COVID-19 response and relief efforts. In 2020, the Foundation provided funding to organizations for food, shelter, medical personal protective equipment for frontline workers, and community support.
“Developing rich and enduring relationships with our neighbors based on mutual respect and understanding is what we strive to do,” the update said. “It is a high-reward goal that we aim for every day. It is how we become aware of and understand the challenges communities face for a sustainable future. It is how we learn about opportunities to help ensure economic success, the well-being of people and society and environmental integrity for the communities where Eastman operates – especially Kingsport, the place Eastman has called home for more than 100 years.”
