KINGSPORT — If you see someone dressed in plastic protective gear around houses along Kenwood Road and Oakwood Drive near Konnarock Road, they are on an asbestos cleanup mission and not lost COVID-19 testers.
Response crews trained in environmental cleanup and remediation were in the far western Green Acres neighborhood Tuesday to find, assess and clean up any asbestos from a ruptured high-pressure steam pipe that blew steam and debris from Eastman Chemical Co. on Monday morning.
If you see any of that debris, which sprinkled itself over vehicles, roofs and yards along Kenwood and Oakwood, Eastman officials urge you not to touch it or try to dispose of it but instead to contact Eastman’s Care Line at (423) 229-CARE, which is 229-2273.
Some of the debris looks sort of like rock wool insulation, while other pieces look like brown paper. The response teams were washing vehicles Tuesday afternoon in the neighborhood.
Five people sustained what Eastman officials called minor injuries on Monday morning. They were treated either at Holston Valley Medical Center or on the Eastman campus. Mark Bogle of Eastman said the injuries included scratches and bruises and one case of a twisted ankle as the person tried to get away from the steam.
During a Zoom news conference with the region’s news media Tuesday afternoon, Bogle, Eastman vice president and site leader for Eastman in Kingsport, and Betty Payne, director of corporate communications for Eastman, answered reporters’ questions about the incident.
The incident left the plant without its steam-generated electricity and the general public wondering about what caused a boom that shook houses and a noise that sounded like a jet airplane.
“We’re thankful there was not life-threatening injuries from this event,” Bogle said.
OUTSIDE RESPONSE
Barry Brickey, spokesman for the Kingsport Fire Department, said the department had two engines on standby at the facility, stationed with the command staff for Eastman.
“They were on standby with Eastman’s command, were there if needed,” he said.
Brickey said Kingsport firefighters were not wearing hazardous materials (HAZMAT) response gear during the incident because they didn’t know about the presence of asbestos at the time. He said if the fire department had known, firefighters probably would have donned masks.
Brickey said Kingsport and Eastman fire departments have trained together regularly.
“It’s kind of like a football team that practices a lot of times but doesn’t play many games,” he said.
The city does prepare for events such as the one on Monday, and it has a dedicated HAZMAT team stationed at Fire Station No. 7, which is close to the plant and Interstate 26. Brickey said it is strategically located because it is the one location that does have the highest potential to deal with HAZMAT-type events.
Jim Bean, director for the Sullivan County Emergency Management Association, said Tuesday that Eastman had officially reported the incident to his office, but Eastman was handling all cleanup.
“If they need something, they usually let us know,” Bean said. “But there’s nothing right now they are needing.”
Kingsport city officials said Tuesday they have been pleased with the communication from Eastman throughout the incident involving the steam line failure. In a statement, the city said the plant lies within city limits, so there does not need to be a mutual aid agreement, but they work closely with the plant’s fire department.
State officials said Tuesday that they are conducting investigations.
Kim Schofinski, spokeswoman for the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation, said staff were present on Monday to monitor environmental impacts to the South Fork of the Holston River.
“Our staff did not observe any impacts to wildlife,” she said. “We will continue to evaluate the ongoing situation, and a full report from Eastman will be submitted to TDEC soon.”
Chris Cannon, spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce, said that the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also taking a look at the incident.
He said the incident did not cause employee injuries that required Eastman to self-report to TOSHA.
Because of media coverage, however, TOSHA became aware of the failure and opened a rapid referral investigation (RRI).
Eastman will be asked to conduct an internal investigation and respond to TOSHA in writing with findings and corrective actions.
“After receiving and reviewing Eastman’s RRI, the agency will determine if an on-site investigation is necessary,” Cannon said.
WERE SIRENS USED? YES AND NO
Payne, in the news conference Tuesday, reemphasized a statement from Monday that Eastman had ceased doing community notifications through sirens. One reader Tuesday had asked the Kingsport Times News via email why a siren still sounds at noon each Saturday, but Payne said that was not an Eastman siren.
However, Bogle said a siren Green Acres resident Delphine Dockery reported hearing from the plant Monday morning was geared to notifying folks inside the perimeter of Eastman property.
Payne said Eastman retired the sirens for the community “several years ago” as new technology took over and the old sirens needed maintenance to stay in operation. Kingsport’s so-called reverse 911 system, to which city residents can subscribe, will let subscribers know if something affects their neighborhood.
HOW LONG WILL REMEDIATION TAKE?
“This is not a one- or two-day job. It will take time to collect,” Bogle said of remediation of debris in the nearby neighborhood. He said initial testing after the event showed some of the material could contain asbestos.
However, he said eight air samples collected in areas in and around the plant showed no unsafe level of asbestos, a naturally occurring mineral that can cause lung and other health problems with prolonged exposure to airborne fragments at high concentrations.
“We don’t believe anybody was exposed to a harmful level of asbestos from this event,” Bogle said.
As for schools, Bogle said the closest one, which is Johnson Elementary behind the U.S. Post Office on Eastman Road, was evaluated and had “no evidence of debris.”
Asked how Eastman would dispose of the debris, Bogle said he didn’t know but that the plastics, fibers and chemical operation would follow Tennessee and federal requirements. He also said he didn’t know the number of homes and vehicles affected, although he said it was limited mostly to the area immediately east of Lincoln Street across from the plant.
People in protective gear were washing vehicles there late Tuesday afternoon.
“We surveyed all the way to Fort Henry Drive,” Bogle said.
“We’ll remediate where we need to,” Bogle said. “We are (also) working to restore steam and power operations.”
‘UNUSUAL EVENT’
Bogle also said that nothing out of the ordinary seemed to be occurring at the plant that morning immediately before the steam rupture, which happened just after a routine shift change. He called it a “very unusual event” for the plant and said the offsite impact didn’t become apparent until a few hours after the event.
“Its been years since an event of a similar level,” Bogle said.
The largest such event occurred when an explosion at the company’s aniline manufacturing facility killed 16 people and injured more than 400 on Oct. 4, 1960, shattering windows throughout the city.
Exactly 57 years later, Oct. 4, 2017, a “process upset” caused an explosion at the plant, resulting in injuries but no deaths.
Asked by reporters about taped-off areas that indicated adverse affects of asbestos could include cancer, Bogle said things may “look a little scary out there in the community” but that federal and state requirements must be met in assessing and cleaning up asbestos.
Bogle said updates on progress in remediating the debris and assessing and repairing damage from the event will be posted on the Eastman website at eastman.com. The Times News also will post updated information as it becomes available.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.