Julie McAlindon, Eastman senior vice president and chief supply chain officer, has been announced as a member of Supply Chain Magazine’s Top 100 Women in Supply Chain for 2023.
The magazine recognizes females in the industry working to support and promote underrepresented groups and populations in their professions. Her name was listed among other notable representatives from companies such as Intel, Google, LEGO and AT&T. These professionals are chosen and ranked based on a criteria established by a team of internal analysts who review and research each nominee.
“It is an honor to be recognized and to be among such an impressive group of talented women,” McAlindon said. “It is an unprecedented time to be working in supply chain as traditional models are being broken and innovation and resiliency are essential to driving success.
McAlindon joined Eastman in 2016, bringing 25 years of marketing, sales and business leadership experience to the company. She studied leadership at Darden School of Business and Thunderbird School of Global Management, completing her bachelor’s degree at the University of Western Ontario.
In the seven years at Eastman, she has seen new initiatives come to light, such as a circular economy model to minimize plastic waste.
“This is also great recognition for our Eastman team as we are leading the way in building a new supply chain structure for our circular solutions to address the global plastic waste crisis,” McAlindon said. “I am proud of the work our Eastman teams are doing around the world to enable success for our customers and business partners.”
She is a member of the Eastman executive team and is responsible for global sourcing, procurement, regional leadership and initiatives. She is also the executive sponsor of Eastman’s Equality Employee Resource Group for LGBTQ+ team members and their allies.
“Congratulations to Julie on this well-deserved recognition,” Brad Lich, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said. “She is leading the way in helping Eastman to transform how we operate and create a more resilient and efficient supply chain. She is a proven leader, and I couldn’t be prouder of her leadership at Eastman and within our industry.”