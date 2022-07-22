eastman plant aerial view
KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Company released substances into the air and river on Friday amid a plant shutdown and power outage.

The Kingsport-based company experienced a power outage around 10 a.m. on Friday, after which the plant was shut down. The company has yet to cite the cause of the outage.

