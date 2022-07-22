KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Company released substances into the air and river on Friday amid a plant shutdown and power outage.
The Kingsport-based company experienced a power outage around 10 a.m. on Friday, after which the plant was shut down. The company has yet to cite the cause of the outage.
Following the shutdown, oil was released into the Holston River. The company also said methyl iodide and iodine were released into the air and appeared as a “purple plume” rising from a “site flare” at Eastman.
“During this release, our safety systems minimized the impact of the emissions from this event as confirmed by air dispersion modeling,” one of Eastman’s numerous Friday press release updates stated. “Air dispersion modeling indicated this event did not pose any risk to human health or the environment outside the plant. All releases were reported to the regulatory agencies as required.”
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation told the Times News the release into the air is still under investigation.
“TDEC staff have been in communication with Eastman personnel and we are investigating the air release,” said Kim Schofinski, TDEC deputy communications director, in an email. “TDEC staff reported to the area today to investigate any potential impacts to the South Fork Holston River from a reported release of an unknown oil substance by the facility. Our staff did not observe any impacts to fish or aquatic life. We will continue to communicate with Eastman personnel about this ongoing situation.”
According to Eastman, there is “no risk to the community as a result of this outage.” The company, the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration and local emergency medical services reported that no one at the plant was hurt.
“The most important responsibility we have is the safety of our employees and our community,” said Mark Bogle, Eastman vice president and Tennessee manufacturing site leader, in the release. “There were no injuries as a result of this event and Eastman did not issue any evacuation notices. In an excess of caution, employees located in the south area of the plant were asked to remain indoors and were released after a short time. As soon as we were aware of this incident, we established communication with city officials, and I would like to thank them for their partnership during this incident. I understand that events like today’s power loss can cause concern in our community. We are working to determine the cause and restart the site in the coming days.”
Kingsport Central Dispatch received a call from Eastman at 10:17 a.m. on Friday requesting one Kingsport Fire Department engine respond to the Eastman Fire Department to stand by in reference to a power outage, the Kingsport Police Department said in a press release. Officials said at 11:02 a.m., City Manager Chris McCartt activated the Emergency Operations Center at Kingsport Central Dispatch. At 3:31 p.m. the KFD cleared the scene and at 3:33, the Emergency Operations Center at Kingsport Central Dispatch was deactivated.
“In situations such as this, city officials rely heavily upon subject matter experts at Eastman to provide them with accurate and timely information that can in turn be shared with the public,” the release from the KPD said. “Based upon information city officials have received, Eastman has given no indication of any injuries, a threat onsite or outside of the plant, or a risk to the community as a result of this incident. Moving forward, city officials will maintain active communications with Eastman regarding this event.”
Kingsport residents can expect to hear loud steam venting and see more steam than usual coming from the site, the company said in its final update on Friday.
Eastman’s Care Line is available 24/7 for citizens with questions or concerns at (423) 229-2273 (CARE).