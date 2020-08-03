KINGSPORT — Eastman reported lower sales revenue and earnings, but higher net cash from operating activities in its second quarter report released Monday.
“As we continue to navigate the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, our focus remains on the health and safety of our employees and the operational integrity of our global facilities in order to serve our customers,” said Mark Costa, board chair and CEO. “In this challenging environment, I deeply appreciate the resiliency and determination of our employees, which enabled us to deliver nearly the best free cash flow result for the first half of a year in our history. In addition, our sales revenue in the first half of the year was relatively solid, demonstrating the value of a diverse set of end markets and the benefit of our innovation-driven growth model. And we moved swiftly to aggressively manage costs to offset meaningfully lower capacity utilization. We are on track to deliver free cash flow of greater than $1 billion for 2020, and cash flow generation remains our priority given the persistent uncertainty resulting from COVID-19.”
Sales revenue for the quarter was $1.92 billion, down from $2.3 billion last year. Adjusted earnings per diluted share was 0.85 compared to 1.99 last year. Eastman is a Kingsport-based global specialty materials company.
Corporate results 2Q 2020 versus 2Q 2019
Eastman said sales revenue decreased primarily due to lower sales volume and, to a lesser extent, lower selling prices. The sales volume decline was most pronounced for products used in end markets negatively impacted by COVID-19, including transportation, building and construction, consumer durables and textiles. This decrease was partially offset by higher sales volume for products used in resilient end markets including consumables, personal care and wellness, medical, and agriculture. Some of these end markets had higher demand due to COVID-19. Lower selling prices were mostly attributed to lower raw material prices.
Reported and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes decreased due to the lower sales volume, reduced capacity utilization and less favorable product mix, partially offset by the impact of cost reduction actions. COVID-19 was the primary driver of the lower sales volume and less favorable product mix. Cost reduction actions in response to COVID-19 included reduced discretionary spending, deferred asset maintenance turnarounds and adjusted operations to protect the health and safety of employees and contractors.
Segment results 2Q 2020 versus 2Q 2019
Additives and functional products: Sales revenue decreased primarily due to lower sales volume, less favorable product mix and lower selling prices. Lower sales volume was most pronounced for products in markets negatively impacted by COVID-19, especially tire additives, coatings additives and aviation fluids products sold in transportation end markets. This decrease was partially offset by increased volume in stable end markets such as care chemicals and adhesives resins products used in applications for personal care and wellness and consumables end markets due to strengthened demand attributed to COVID-19. Lower selling prices were attributed primarily to increased competition and cost pass through contracts. The increased competition was in tire additives and, to a lesser extent, adhesives resins product lines.
Advanced materials: Sales revenue decreased primarily due to lower sales volume and less favorable product mix. Lower sales volume was most pronounced for products in markets negatively impacted by COVID-19, especially interlayers, films and copolyester products sold in transportation and consumer durables end markets. This impact was partially offset by increased sales volume of certain standard copolyester products used in stable applications for personal care and wellness and consumables end markets, which also strengthened due to demand attributed to COVID-19.
Chemical intermediates: Sales revenue decreased due to lower sales volume and lower selling prices across the segment. Lower sales volume was attributed to the negative impact of COVID-19 on demand and lower Brent crude oil prices resulting in U.S. olefin production being less competitive globally.
Lower selling prices were due to lower raw material prices.
Fibers: Sales revenue was relatively unchanged. Acetate tow sales volume increased slightly attributed to customer buying patterns while demand for textiles products was negatively impacted by COVID-19.
Cash flow
In second quarter 2020, cash from operating activities was $436 million and free cash flow (cash from operating activities less net capital expenditures) was $339 million, reflecting aggressive working capital management. In second quarter 2020, the company returned $119 million to stockholders, with $89 million of dividends and $30 million of share repurchases.
Priorities for uses of available cash for full year 2020 include payment of the quarterly dividend and the reduction of net debt (total borrowings less cash and cash equivalents) by more than $600 million. In March and April, as a precautionary measure due to increased financial market volatility resulting from COVID-19, the company took certain liquidity actions, including borrowing $400 million under its existing revolving credit agreement and $250 million under a new 364-day term loan agreement. The company subsequently repaid the entire $400 million revolving credit agreement borrowings and has the full $1.5 billion amount available. As previously reported, in April, the company amended the covenants of both loan agreements to reflect higher cash balances and the expected negative impact on operating results of COVID-19. In the first half of 2020, the company reduced net debt by $149 million and ended the second quarter with $704 million of cash and cash equivalents.
2020 outlook
Commenting on the outlook for full year 2020, Costa said: “We have done an outstanding job of navigating a challenging global business environment during the first half of the year, delivering nearly the best free cash flow result for the first half of a year in our history. Looking to the second half of the year, visibility remains limited. However, we are seeing demand for products serving the auto, tires, building and construction, and consumer durables end markets begin to recover sequentially from the low levels of the second quarter leading to increased capacity utilization, particularly in advanced materials. We are also on track to deliver approximately $150 million of cost savings for full year 2020 in response to the impact of COVID-19. And with our emphasis on cash generation in the current environment, we expect to generate greater than $1 billion of free cash flow for the year. We are confident that the actions we are taking in 2020 will position us to significantly benefit from a return to global economic growth as we recover from the impact of COVID-19.”
Eastman’s stock closed up slightly at $75.17 per share on Monday.