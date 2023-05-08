KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co. has appointed Adrian Holt as senior vice president and chief human resources officer following the retirement of Perry Stuckey, according to a statement from the company.
Holt currently serves as vice president, Global Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. His appointment is effective immediately.
With more than 20 years of HR experience, Holt has played a role in developing and implementing people programs and strategies since joining Eastman in 2016.
In his current role, he heads the company’s international team of nearly 200 HR professionals across 60 manufacturing, sales and research locations.
Before joining Eastman, Holt held HR leadership positions of increasing responsibilities at world-leading companies such as BASF and Wireco. Before that, he worked for more than a decade as a practicing attorney, specializing in mergers and acquisitions.
“During Adrian’s tenure at Eastman, he has consistently proven himself to be an invaluable asset to our team, leveraging his extensive experience in aligning people programs to business strategies and driving large-scale, complex change,” said Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark Costa.
“As a senior leader, he has been instrumental in building a strong, strategic HR team that is critical to Eastman’s growth and transformation. Understanding that people are the heart of our success, he is a passionate advocate of inclusion and diversity and has helped foster a culture that enables team members to achieve their full potential."
Holt graduated from University of Wales with a bachelor’s degree in law. He qualified as an attorney at Manchester Law School and, after practicing as an attorney, received his master of business administration degree from Manchester Business School in 2003.
Holt serves on the Board of Johnson City Boys & Girls Club and currently as chair of the Riegel and Emory Board of The Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina.