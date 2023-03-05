Eastman

A look at Eastman’s facility in Kingsport.

 Contributed photo

KINGSPORT — Looking ahead to 2023, Eastman has its eyes set on both national and international construction and expansion for their methanolysis facilities.

The Kingsport methanolysis facility is under construction with hopes of start-up activities and commissioning by early summer. It was originally intended to be completed by the end of 2022.

