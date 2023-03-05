KINGSPORT — Looking ahead to 2023, Eastman has its eyes set on both national and international construction and expansion for their methanolysis facilities.
The Kingsport methanolysis facility is under construction with hopes of start-up activities and commissioning by early summer. It was originally intended to be completed by the end of 2022.
It is anticipated to be one of the largest plastic-to-plastic molecular recycling facilities in the world. It will convert over 100,00 metric tons of plastic waste into optimized circular energy, and it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20% to 30% relative to fossil feedstocks, according to a news release from January 2021.
The major equipment was installed this past year, but Eastman still faced supply chain and labor issues throughout the process. According to its fourth quarter report, the demand for copolyester continues to increase with over 1,000 sales opportunities presented to Eastman for their facilities.
“2023 is a pivotal year for our circular economy platform, and given the progress made in 2022, we are well-positioned for success,” said Mark Costa, CEO of Eastman Chemical Company, in a statement. “We expect to ramp up to commercial quantities in the fall and continue to expect to begin delivering copolyester with recycled content to our customers in the second half of the year.”
Eastman expects to announce and break ground on the second U.S. methanolysis facility this year. Costa said Eastman is looking at multiple existing sites to leverage existing infrastructure costs.
In partnership with Eastman, PepsiCo will serve as a major customer at the second facility, using the polymers for packaging and textile application.
“The advantage of our new sort of standardized approach in building these plants allows us to start the engineering now without knowing what the site is going to be,” Costa said during the fourth quarter report webcast. “So we’re already spooling up engineering for this site and designing it.”
Eastman provided an update on its France project following the original announcement in January 2022. Port-Jérôme-sur-Seine in Normandy will serve as the project site to produce rPET and copolyester and use recycled content as well. The two-phase project will eventually result in 200,000 metric tons of plastic saved from landfills.
Brands such as L’Oreal, Estee Lauder and Procter & Gamble have already expressed their interest in the project. They anticipate having definitive agreements with these and other brands by the end of 2023.
Altogether, these projects are projected to bring in approximately $2.25 billion to the economy.
“We remain confident in our ability to move each of these projects forward and, by doing so, to continue to prove to the world what is possible,” Eastman officials concluded at the end of their prepared remarks.