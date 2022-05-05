KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical announced the company will offer a quarterly cash dividend of $0.76 per share on its common stock.
The Eastman board of directors declared the dividend on Tuesday. According to a release from the company, Eastman’s dividend is payable July 8, 2022, to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2022.
The company also released results from its annual stockholder meeting.
According to a press release from Eastman, the company rejected an advisory stockholder proposal requesting that the board of directors take steps to reduce the ownership threshold required for stockholders to call special meetings of stockholders from 25% to 10%.
At the meeting, Eastman also approved the compensation of the company’s executive officers on an advisory basis.
The group also opted to name PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as its independent, registered, public accounting firm for 2022. According to the release, Humberto P. Alfonso, Brett D. Begemann, Mark J. Costa, Edward L. Doheny II, Julie F. Holder, Renée J. Hornbaker, Kim Ann Mink, James J. O’Brien, David W. Raisbeck, and Charles K. Stevens III were all reelected to one-year terms.
Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products and is headquartered in Kingsport. The company employs approximately 14,500 people around the world, serving customers in more than 100 countries.