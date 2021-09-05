BLOUNTVILLE — After being on pause since the spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eastman Chemical Co. cooperative education opportunities return for Northeast State Community College students this fall.
An Eastman representative is scheduled to visit the Blountville campus at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 in the Technical Education Complex building for a co-op information session. Attendees will get details about the Fall 2021 application requirements and co-op education process. Eastman employees who graduate from NSCC are expected to attend the session to share their co-op experiences with current students.
Applications opened this month for cooperative education opportunities. The co-opapplication is open to NSCC students pursuing one of three associate of applied science degree programs: electromechanical, machine tool and welding/metal fabrication. These opportunities allow selected students to gain industrial work experience as a trainee at Eastman while finishing their coursework with Northeast State.
The co-op application typically opens each spring and fall semester. Students interested in applying this fall must be enrolled in one of the three aforementioned degree programs. An applicant must complete the WorkKeys assessment and submit an application for employment and resume with Eastman via the company’s website at www.eastman.com/careers.
An applicant should prepare for an interview with Eastman’s recruiting team. Selected candidates must possess a valid driver’s license and complete a pre-employment physical, drug screen and a background check.
The NSCC Career and Workforce Development Center assists students with a variety of career resources. The center’s staff are available to assist interested students throughout the co-op application process including helping with resume development and providing interview practice prior to Eastman’s interview.
For questions or to learn more about the co-op program with Eastman, contact the Career & Workforce Development Center at [email protected].