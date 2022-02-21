KINGSPORT — Eastman officials have determined the company’s Jan. 31 rupture was caused by a “failure” in its steam line fitting.
There is no evidence so far of any steam system operation deficiency, a Monday press release from Eastman Chemical Company said. The release also said, according to its preliminary conclusions, air test results following the rupture show no detectable asbestos.
Eastman is also conducting an inspection of the steam line system and working with a third party to evaluate the results of the inspection, according to the press release.
“We are focused on both the investigation and safe start-up of portions of the plant impacted by the steam line failure,” said Mark Bogle, Eastman vice president and Tennessee Operations site leader. “Keeping our workers and the community safe is the most important responsibility we have. We are grateful to the Eastman team and our contract partners, and we appreciate the support we continue to receive from the community.”
A high pressure steam line failure at the plant sent noise, vibrations and eventually debris throughout the city on Jan. 31. Later that day, officials said initial testing of the debris showed that at least some of the material damaged in the event contained asbestos.
According to the release, Eastman Chemical Company has since distributed almost 700 car wash vouchers, visited 500 nearby residents, mailed 300 letters with the debris testing results to residents in the Green Acres neighborhood and conducted more than 180 air monitoring samples in Green Acres.
Eastman’s steam system delivers power throughout the plant. According to the release, Eastman inspects its steam piping on a regular basis. The company is conducting an inspection of its steam distribution system “to ensure integrity of its operations,” the release said.
Last week, a Knoxville-based law firm filed a class-action lawsuit that includes at least one Kingsport resident as a plaintiff. The filing, according to documents from Sullivan County Circuit Court, includes claims for public and private nuisance, trespass, negligence and strict liability for “ultrahazardous” activity. According to a press release from the law firm, Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, attorneys also joined a physician and environmental consultant to conduct a town hall meeting with local residents to hear their concerns following the Jan. 31 steam line failure.
Eastman is including its updates on the rupture. That page is available at www.eastman.com.
The community can also contact Eastman by calling the Care Line at (423) 229-CARE.
