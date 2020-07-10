ELIZABETHTON — The three easternmost school systems in Tennessee are reaching a decision on when the schools in each of the districts will be starting the new school year.
While the decisions will be as official as possible, Tracy McAbee, the new director of the Carter County School System, said dates can certainly change in the uncertainty of this time of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
McAbee will be meeting with his supervisors on Monday morning to discuss the reopening and establish recommended dates. The school board will then meet on Thursday, July 16 to go over the recommendation. The meeting will begin as a workshop session at 5:30 p.m It will god into a regular board meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Because of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order on social distancing, the public will not be permitted into the board meeting. The public can view the proceedings on the board’s Facebook page.
The Elizabethton City School Board will hold a special called meeting at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14 in the Mack Pierce Board Room in the Central Office, 804 S. Watauga Ave. The regularly scheduled board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on July 21.
The Johnson County School Board held a meeting on Thursday, July 9 and the school system plans to reopen for the new year on Aug. 4, either in-person or virtually.
In a letter to the community, Johnson County Director of Schools Mischelle Simcox wrote “This is a daunting task and one which carries tremendous responsibility.
"As Director of Schools, I reflect upon every decision that is made, but I can honestly say that I have never felt the weight of any decision as much as this one. I do not express this thought to elicit sympathy; making hard decisions is part of my job.
"I am expressing this because I want everyone in our community to know that I have considered multiple factors before making any final decisions.”
The Johnson County School Board has approved and distributed a “Return to School Action Plan”, which is available on the school system website.
The Elizabethton City School System also expressed its concerns on its website about the opening of school.
“Make no mistake about it, student and staff safety must be at the center of every decision as we move forward. That being said, there are going to be health risks. There are no guarantees that if we open as we have for years, that there could be a change overnight.
"Everyone must understand that even the best plans or safest preventative measures will only be effective if everyone follows the guidelines on social distancing and preventative measures. Our efforts must be steadfast and consistent. While this virus doesn’t necessarily focus on children, they are not excluded from the possibility of becoming infected, or carrying the virus to teachers, parents and other family members.”
There has never been an opening to a new school year quite like this one.