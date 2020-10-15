Lines were long Wednesday for the first day of early voting in Sullivan County for the upcoming election, but turnout wasn’t as heavy as on the first day of early voting for the November 2016 election, Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher said about an hour after polls closed for the day.
Early voting continues through Oct. 29. Early voting locations for Sullivan County voters:
• Sullivan County Election Commission Office, 3258 Tenn. Highway 126, Suite 103, Blountville.
• Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport.
• Slater Community Center, 325 McDowell St., Bristol.
Hours at all three Sullivan County early voting locations are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 15-16, 19-23, and 26-29; and 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24.
Booher said the average wait times at each location Wednesday were 20-30 minutes at the Slater Center, 20-30 minutes at the Election Office in Blountville and 45 minutes to an hour at the Civic Auditorium in Kingsport.
Early voter turnout usually is highest at the Kingsport location. During early voting, registered Sullivan County voters may cast their ballots at any one of the three locations. On Election Day, however, voters must go their assigned precincts.
Turnout Wednesday (compared to turnout on the first day of early voting in 2016), by location:
• Bristol: 726 (845).
• Blountville: 969 (1,061).
• Kingsport: 1,507 (1,681).
“We anticipated a heavy turnout for the first day of early voting,” Booher said. “The turnout was about what we expected it to be for the first day. We anticipate a slight daily decrease in the middle of early voting, however, historically we have seen our highest daily turnout on the final three days of early voting.”
Booher said the Sullivan County Election Commission encourages voters to look at the weather forecast and choose one of the remaining 13 days to cast their ballot during early voting.
“We are offering a total of 114 hours of in-person voting,” Booher said.
Asked if there were any problems at the polls Wednesday, Booher cited names of candidates being worn by voters.
“The only reoccurring issue was voters that wore apparel displaying the name of candidates on the ballot,” Booher said. “(State law) prohibits the display of campaign posters, signs or other materials (i.e. apparel), and distribution of campaign materials inside and within 100 feet of the entrance to any polling location. The United States Supreme Court has ruled that this statute does not violate the United States Constitution when the application is limited to candidates and issues on the ballot for each election. A voter who violates this statute is committing a Class C misdemeanor. The purpose of the law is to maintain a peaceful campaign-free zone that enables each voter to cast their ballot without any perceived or actual attempt from others to influence how they are voting.”
At one point Wednesday, the line to enter Kingsport’s Civic Auditorium to vote extended to the top of the parking lot at Legion Drive. At lunch time the line extended just a few voters into the parking lot at the bottom of the ramp leading to the entrance. Social distancing is being observed, with tape and stickers marking six-foot distance marks on the floors. Once a voter enters the building, the line goes up the hallway that runs the length of the building, crosses the front hallway and lobby, goes down the hallway to the back of the building, enters the main hall of the auditorium, and winds to the front, the back, and again to the front before the voter reaches the first checkpoint and is asked to show identification.
Booher said the wait time to vote was least during the last hour of voting on Wednesday.