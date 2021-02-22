Within just a few years of the first trollies being installed, a new “fad” arose and spread across the country. Groups of mostly young people rented out a trolley car for the use of parties. Whether it was a birthday party, a social for young people, or to honor out of town visitors, trolley parties provided a fun and enjoyable evening.
Johnson City was not immune to these festivities. We read in 1903 the following description.
“Misses Pauline Crumley, Ellen Bowman and Mary Gertrude Lyle gave a trolley party to 25 little girl friends Friday night from 7 to 9 o’clock. A pleasant evening was spent. Dainty ices were served at Brown & McLaughlin’s.”
Two years later we read about his more prestigious affair: “Last Tuesday evening a trolley party was given by Sen. Lloyd Posey in honor of the guests of Hotel Carnegie. Open car No. 1 was fitted up for the occasion and the merry party was taken from the hotel to the Soldiers’ Home to the band concert.”
Other accounts of trolley parties provided more specific details as to the purpose and activities surrounding these parties. The Washington Times as early as 1895 describes them as follows.
“Of course the idea of the trolley party is apparent. A crowd of young people board a car that carries them out into the country, where they have lunch, after which they trolley back having the whole car to themselves, and taking along their own music, which may be anything from the banjo to the orchestra.
“Of all the frolics of the summer girl, there is none she enjoys more than the trolley party. Of course, there are trolley parties, but the one which the summer girl is sure to like best is the moonlight night trolley party. The car must be decorated to make it look as festive as possible and pretty color schemes may be introduced by having the globes of the electric lights match in color the decorations of the car. Wild flowers and leaves may be used to deck the car, or simply bunting and ribbons.”
