From the archives of the first edition of East Tennessee State Normal School’s Chalk Line, we learn about many of the sports, clubs, and activities. Our focus today is on the “Dramatic Club,” which entertained many through the plays and dramas performed. A writeup in the Chalk Line:
“There is no organization in the East Tennessee State Normal which emphasizes more clearly all the phases of school life than the Dramatic Club. It gives to its members a training that is not acquired in any other way. Individuality is the keynote of personality, and we who are to be teachers, are convinced that personality is our greatest asset. The chief aim of the dramatic Club is to develop this individuality, to bring out, in its members, their unthought-of talents and abilities.
“The club started very enthusiastically at the beginning of the term by presenting, at its regular meeting, a one-act play, “Suppressed Desires,” and in this the three characters played so well that even the most critical could not call it “amateurish.” Since then other members have presented to other plays, “Six Who Pass While the Lentils Boil,” and “Thursday evening.”
We feel that we should be very thankful for obtaining Miss Helen Browder as our director, for we consider her one of the best. Under her skillful direction, we hope someday to produce out of the following members a Mary Pickford and a Rudolph Valentino.”
At the end of a long school year, the Dramatic Club held a dinner party to celebrate the past year. We read in the Press the details of such an event from May of 1923.
“A brilliant affair was the beautifully and delightfully planned dinner party with which the Dramatic Club of the East Tennessee State Normal entertained in the evening at the pretty Franklin Tea Room. For this very auspicious event, the Tea Room presented a most attractive appearance. The electric lights were shaded with streamers of blue and yellow, the club colors, while the dainty, exquisite bridal wreath decorated the entire room. The club members and guests were seated at twelve beautifully appointed tables and progressed as each of five courses were served.
“Mr. Clarence Watts acted as toastmaster and many clever and original toasts were given: Toast to the State Normal was given by Mr. Ray Quinn. Toast to Dramatic Club by Miss Effie Sharpe. Some remarks by retiring president of the club by Miss Evelyn Monger. Guitar selections and songs by Charles Broyles. Solo by Mr. Ebb King. Ghost stories were told by Mr. Nat Winston, with lights turned low.
