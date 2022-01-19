One of the advantages of life on the barbecue judging circuit is the fact that wherever you go, you meet up with people who are passionate about food, and not just smoked pig meat.
While waiting for competitors’ pork shoulders and ribs to come up to temperature at the Western North Carolina Farmers Market Barbecue Cookoff in Asheville, N.C., several years ago, I mentioned to a couple of fellow Kansas City Barbeque Society judges, with the alliterative names of Broadus and Beth Brannon, that after finishing off the barbecue entries, I had a couple of North Carolina hot dog places to hit, in preparation for a magazine article.
Beth, a retired eighth-grade pre-algebra teacher at North Buncombe Middle School in Weaverville, requested my notepad and wrote down her favorite hot dog chili recipe, saved from the files of Dunean Elementary School in the northwest corner of South Carolina, near Greenville.
Broadus’ mother, Icy Brannon, was principal of the little school, which educated the children of textile workers. Dunean was a mill village. J.P. Stevens had a fabric plant there that employed 920 people until it closed in 1997. Dunean Elementary School no longer exists either, having merged with another school. But one of its legacies is hot dog chili.
The late Evelyn Norris was the cook at Dunean, and the chili recipe the Brannons shared with me is hers. The school sold hot dogs ribboned with Evelyn’s chili for PTA fundraisers. Broadus remembers the school raising money to buy new drapes for the school’s auditorium through hot dog sales.
Icy Brannon told the Greenville Piedmont newspaper in 1988, “One of the greatest things that ever happened (annually) at Dunean is the Halloween carnival and the hot dog supper. We would have different booths in the different classrooms. Parents brought cakes, cookies, sweets. Everybody in the community was invited, and they would turn out by the hundreds. That was a famous event — to have a hot dog supper at Dunean on Halloween.”
Just looking at the list of ingredients, you’d assume this chili is typical, but Beth says the secret is in how you cook the ground beef. It isn’t browned or fried. Instead, it’s poached in the water-catsup mixture. She says this technique gives the meat a whole different, softer texture. And, she warns, the quality of chili powders varies wildly. Spice Islands is her favorite.
At our house, though, the favored chili powder brand is Mexene. My maternal grandmother used chili powder liberally in her cooking, even adding it to her stuffed pepper recipe. She was born in 1894. Mexene came on the market in 1906. I like to think that she found some at a country store near her home in Afton, Tennessee, and started using it as she learned to cook.
According to the company, “John Walker of the Walker Chili Company developed Mexene Chili Powder in a small South Texas town. The flavor was designed to duplicate the popular taste of chili made by cowboys and quickly received critical acclaim by notable chefs in the surrounding area.”
The company says the recipe has never changed, making use of “the best, sun-ripened, pre-frost chili peppers.” For me, Mexene has just the right blend of those chili seasoning essentials, cumin, oregano and garlic.
To make the Dunean chili, Beth uses either 93% lean beef or ground round, so she doesn’t have to drain off any grease. I think 85-15 ground round works perfectly.
Once the chili comes to a boil, I let it cook down for about 30 to 40 minutes for the right consistency.
Says Broadus Brannon, “This is the best chili I’ve ever found for a real Southern hot dog, with mustard, chili and onions.”
Dunean Hot Dog Chili
1 pound lean ground beef
1 tablespoon chili powder
1½ cups water
½ cup catsup
1/3 teaspoon salt
Black pepper to taste
Combine all ingredients in a saucepan and mix well before beginning to heat. Bring to a boil and simmer uncovered until desired consistency is reached. Stir occasionally.
