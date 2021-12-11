MEMPHIS — Ducks Unlimited, a Memphis-based nonprofit and the world’s leader in wetlands conservation, is celebrating the opening of waterfowling season and Tennessee’s proud hunting heritage.
Waterfowl hunters are the nation’s original conservationists, and DU supporters in the Volunteer State are continuing that tradition today.
Since its founding in 1937 by a group of hunters and community leaders, Ducks Unlimited has conserved more than 49,000 acres of habitat across Tennessee and 2,148,000 acres of wetland habitats in the Mississippi Flyway. These habitats not only benefit waterfowl, but other wildlife and people. Many of the organization’s projects generate recreational opportunities, flood protection for communities, and a sustainable clean-water solution.
“Conservation has always been our mission,” said DU Tennessee State Chairman James Cook. “We are dedicated to conserving wetlands and associated habitats for waterfowl and other wildlife in Tennessee and across North America. We invite all Tennesseans to join us and do a little something extra for wildlife this year. Help us continue to conserve, restore, and manage wetlands and associated habitats for North America’s waterfowl.”
In most years, Tennessee winters significant numbers of mallards and wood ducks across the state. Western Tennessee comprises an important portion of the Mississippi Alluvial Valley, known regionally as the Delta. Historically, flooded forests of the Delta provided reliable, high-quality habitat for thousands of mallards, wood ducks, and other waterfowl.
Participation in waterfowl hunting fuels the passion of many DU members to give something back to the resources that make their outdoor experiences so enjoyable.
Each year, DU spends more than 80 percent of the revenue raised directly on habitat conservation. The community of Ducks Unlimited supporters has spurred a unique lifestyle that revolves around a passion for waterfowl hunting and other outdoor activities.
Ducks Unlimited celebrates this lifestyle and explores the role of hunters in conservation through its flagship magazine, its award-winning weekly TV show, its nationally recognized website, and other communications tools.
“Ducks Unlimited, the world’s leader in wetlands conservation, urges you to celebrate the Volunteer State’s hunting heritage and conservation ethic by recognizing the accomplishments of those who are willing to put in the extra effort for the next generation,” said DU CEO Adam Putnam.
“Preserving our sporting traditions is the key to ensuring healthy habitats for wildlife in the future and we want people to know the fantastic conservation work being done by hunters throughout the state and country. Everyone benefits when habitat is put back onto the landscape.”
For more information on Ducks Unlimited’s work, visit www.ducks.org.