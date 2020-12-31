COVID-19 may be at its worst, but vaccinations are underway, and a new year brings temptation to slack off from months of mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing.
That would be a terrible mistake. Now more than ever we each must do all we can to keep the disease at bay and confined.
As infections soar, regional hospitals are near capacity. Ballad Health reported Monday that it had 312 COVID patients, an increase of 23 from the previous day with but 30 open beds remaining in all of its health care facilities combined.
Those hospitalized at that census included 64 in intensive care and 44 on ventilators. Ballad reported that 1,061 people have died from virus-related causes in its 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, and 78 of those deaths had occurred over the previous seven days.
Even if you have received the vaccination, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you must continue using all the tools available to help stop the pandemic.
“Together, COVID-19 vaccination and following CDC’s recommendations for how to protect yourself and others will offer the best protection from spreading COVID-19,” it reported.
The CDC says we need to understand more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide before deciding to change recommendations on steps everyone should continue to take to slow the spread of the virus.
Other factors, including how many people get vaccinated and how the virus is spreading in communities, will also affect the decision on when we may begin returning to life as we knew it.
Sullivan County is nearing 10,500 cases, with nearly half of them occurring in December alone. During the month, the county has averaged 136 cases a day despite the fact mask compliance has been relatively good. But frankly, it still hasn’t been great. There are still places where it’s more common to see people not wearing a mask than seeing those actively doing their part to stop the spread. Any retreat from the primary means of protecting yourself and others could put health care institutions in crisis.
Also at high risk are small businesses, the backbone of our economy. You’ve seen the stories. More and more small businesses are throwing in the towel despite holding on for nearly a year. Those are permanent job loses.
Last month, it was reported that the Tri-Cities was a little more than 6,000 jobs in the hole from the beginning of the year and down almost 11,000 from November of last year. The November report was the fourth-straight month that the jobs growth rate had declined at the same time that the local coronavirus numbers had increased.
We must bear the burden of fighting hard against the pandemic for a few more months. There will come an end to this worldwide calamity. And we can all help that end come sooner. #maskup