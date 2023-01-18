Domtar KIngsport Mill resumes operations

Employees celebrated by posing for photos with the first reel and even taking a few paper samples to remember the occasion.

 Domtar photo

KINGSPORT — Domtar’s Kingsport Mill has resumed operation and produced its first 100% recycled containerboard, the company reported Tuesday.

The milestone marks the culmination of a two-year, $350 million investment project to convert the former uncoated freesheet paper mill into Domtar’s first 100% recycled packaging facility.

