PIGEON FORGE — The 2022 Harvest Festival at Dollywood, sponsored by Humana, will feature a new area in the Great Pumpkin LumiNights called Hoot Owl Hollow, as well as entertainment from artists like Chapel Hart and John Anderson.

The festival kicks off on Friday and lasts until Oct. 29. It will feature the Great Pumpkin LumiNights, which this year includes a brand-new area called Hoot Owl Hollow.

