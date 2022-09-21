PIGEON FORGE — The 2022 Harvest Festival at Dollywood, sponsored by Humana, will feature a new area in the Great Pumpkin LumiNights called Hoot Owl Hollow, as well as entertainment from artists like Chapel Hart and John Anderson.
The festival kicks off on Friday and lasts until Oct. 29. It will feature the Great Pumpkin LumiNights, which this year includes a brand-new area called Hoot Owl Hollow.
The festival will also feature musical performances from a wide variety of genres, including classic county, Southern gospel, bluegrass and Americana. Throughout the festival, Dollywood will be home to more than 1,900 performances. Vocalists will include America’s Got Talent finalist Chapel Hart, country music legend John Anderson, contemporary Christian group Sidewalk Prophets, Southern gospel group the Issacs, and bluegrass band Rhonda Vincent and the Rage.
The festival will also feature colossal pumpkins, visiting artisans and makers, a plethora of new culinary creations and many sweet treats available, including many items featuring pumpkin spice as well as maple pecan bacon funnel cake, hot apple cider and an apple pie milkshake.
Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa will also celebrate the Harvest Festival with themed activities and fall décor throughout the property.
Resort guests will enjoy daily entertainment and a weekly show on Tuesdays featuring The Young Fables, The Woods, Billy and Cruz Contreras, the High Beams and Kate and Cory.
The resort’s chefs will also offer special dining experiences, including a wine pairing event on Saturday, Oct. 23. In The Lounge, guests can enjoy harvest-themed food and drinks.
At the spa, guests can choose from treatments inspired by the Smoky Mountains harvest, such as the honey chai massage or luminous pumpkin facial.
For more information about the festival or for entertainment schedules, visit Dollywood.com.