A local cooperative of farmers has made no bones about its intentions to build a meat processing facility in Washington County.
After receiving the go-ahead from the county Budget Committee, the Appalachian Producers Cooperative will appear before the full County Commission on March 28 to make its case for a $2 million public contribution.
Officials with the Appalachian Resource, Conservation and Development Council, speaking for the cooperative, told commissioners that long wait times at regional processing centers have hurt local beef, pork and lamb farmers looking to get their meat to market.
They hope the contribution from the county will help secure a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help pay for the $8 million project.
Early on, the proposal drew some opposition because of its intended location on land adjacent to a busy county school. Now, the cooperative is eyeing a spot next to the Jonesborough Flea Market on U.S. Highway 11E.
With a different location and a firm proposal on deck, we’re hoping readers will chew the fat with us on this project.
Should the county contribute to the cooperative’s meat processing facility? Does the county need such a facility? Is the new location a good fit for it?
