ELIZABETHTON — One of Elizabethton’s most popular outdoor live music, food and beverage events should be back this year.
The Elizabethton City Council will be asked on Thursday to approve this year’s version of the BBQ, Blues and Brews Festival at the Covered Bridge Park. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28, from 4-9 p.m. The event is hosted by the Friends of the Bonnie Kate and proceeds from the festival go to the renovation effort of the 1926-era downtown theater.
As always, the event will feature East Tennessee barbecue, blues music and local beers. The barbecue tasting competition features barbecue prepared at five to 10 of the best local barbecue restaurants in the area. The beer comes from the best local breweries. The live music will be played on the Covered Bridge Stage.
During the 2019 festival, the proceeds were used to install a fire sprinkler system in the old building. One of the Friends, John Huber, said the sprinkler system is now installed and working and the city fire marshal is happy.