BRISTOL, Va. — The holidays are just around the corner, and the Birthplace of Country Music is celebrating with discounted weekend passes to its annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion on Black Friday.
Weekend passes will go on sale for $90, and if purchased by Dec. 12, they’ll be shipped to youin time for Christmas.
Additionally, a special Holiday Open House at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.
The Holiday Open House at the museumopen house will celebrate Museum Store Sunday and Artists Sunday with live music, door prizes and free refreshments.
Shoppers will enjoy 20% off one item in The Museum Store for the entire day.
On Cyber Monday, Nov. 29, shoppers may use the discount code 2021CYBER at checkout on BCM’s online store to receive 10% off purchases.
BCM is also taking the opportunity to reach out to the public for donations on Giving Tuesday, which is Nov. 30.
“When you shop at a local business, you’re not only supporting your local economy, you’re helping a neighbor pay their employees and feed their families,” said BCM Executive Director Leah Ross.
“This holiday season, we hope everyone in the community will consider purchasing gifts or gift certificates from local businesses and especially support our Historic Downtown Bristol merchants.”