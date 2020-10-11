ROGERSVILLE — Stan Taylor would rather have spent more time selling pots than making pots during Saturday’s rainy Rogersville Heritage Days.
By 3 p.m., the Morristown potter had a table full of new creations ready for the kiln.
Despite a steady rain that didn’t start to let up until late afternoon, Heritage Days attracted a pretty good crowd, with lots of people in raincoats and/or carrying umbrellas.
“I am terribly surprised by the sales I’ve had today,” Taylor told the Times News shortly before the rain stopped. “It was good, but I would have liked to have good weather, and double the sales. I really didn’t expect much at all. I’ve actually had a pretty decent day.”
”People have been cooped up too long”
Heritage Days vendors are hoping the weatherman has an off-day Sunday because the forecast is rainy again.
Heritage Days in downtown Rogersville continues Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.
Tracy Darr from Johnson City and her family have been vendors at Heritage Days for more than 20 years. They have worked several rainy Heritage Days over the years, and by comparison, Saturday wasn’t too bad.
“The last time when it rained, it rained a lot and we had to actually close everything up and have just one little opening in the tent,” Darr said.
They sell fresh baked treats, as well as apples, but their best seller has been a pumpkin swirl. It’s a pumpkin sponge cake rolled up with a sugary, cream cheese filling.
Darr said a little rain isn’t going to discourage most people who love attending the festival each year.
“People have been cooped up too long and they are still wanting to come out,” she said. “We’ve been selling a lot of pumpkin rolls. That’s what people want. Pumpkin rolls, apple pies and the apples.”
“Rain will kill a crowd quick”
One of the busiest booths every year is the baby pumpkin and squash bins that are always set up on the far west end of Main Street.
Nathaniel Melton from Bulls Gap said he’s not sure how much money they’re making in the rain, but he’s surprised by how often he’s had to refill the three-for-a-dollar baby pumpkin and squash bins.
“Rain will kill a crowd quick,” Melton said. “I think it’s been doing pretty decent.”
”That’s what tents and umbrellas are for”
Maranda Chavez and Heather Alge brought their Mama’s C’s salsa tent to Heritage Days for the first time this year, although they did sell salsa at the Vintage Market this summer.
During both events, their tent was a hub of activity.
“The free samples help,” Alge said.
“The rain did slow it down a lot,” Chavez told the Times News around 3 p.m. “But we did just see it pick up. When the rain stops, that’s when they started coming in.”
Although the forecast for Sunday is a little wet, Chavez and Alge will be back toughing it out, dishing out free samples of salsa, and hopefully selling a few jars.
“If it rains, it rains,” Alge said. “That’s what tents and umbrellas are for.”