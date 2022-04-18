Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a man early Sunday who they said forced his way into a home and threatened victims with a large knife.
Denny Maldonado Colon was charged with two counts of aggravated domestic assault, one count of aggravated assault, one count of especially aggravated burglary, one count of violation of order of protection and two counts of evading arrest.
Deputies were dispatched to a residence on South Austin Springs Road to a report of a man armed with a knife attempting to get into a home. When they arrived at the home, they said witnesses told them Colon forced his way in and assaulted three victims, including one with a "cleaver style knife."
Colon was not at the home when deputies arrived, but police said he fled a short time later in his vehicle when he was spotted on Austin Springs Road. Deputies said he abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot at a location in Johnson City.
He was found during a search of the area by county deputies and Johnson City Police Department officers.
Colon was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and posted a $100,000 bond. He was arraigned in General Sessions Court Monday afternoon.