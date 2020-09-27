Blair Walsingham, a Democrat vying for the U.S. House of Representatives, says she is fully aware of the struggles that people who live in Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District deal with daily.
That’s because she has faced many of those issues, too.
“I am a very unique candidate in that I have the same life experiences of so many hardworking Americans,” the Eidson resident told the Press last week.
She faces Republican nominee Diana Harshbarger and independent candidate Steve Holder on the Nov. 3 ballot to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-Johnson City.
As a mother of four young children, Walsingham said she understands the challenges of working parents. As an owner of a pet grooming business, Walsingham said she can relate to the plight of small business owners.
She and her husband, Jacob, have a 68-acre organic farm in Hawkins County, where Walsingham says they have learned the hard lessons of operating a family farm.
She is also from a military family, having served six years herself in the Air Force, and is a cervical cancer survivor. Walsingham believes all these experiences make her qualified to represent the many residents of the 1st District “who have been ignored for so long.”
Walsingham said her introduction to politics came as a volunteer for Andrew Yang’s Democratic bid for president. She said it was “an eye-opening experience” for someone who was raised in a Republican household.
“I’m someone who believes there are non-partisan solutions out there,” Walsingham said. “I align better with an old-school Democrat of 30 or 40 years ago.”
Even so, she said she came away from the Yang campaign as a firm supporter of the “Freedom Dividend.”
She has employed no professional staffers to run her campaign, and is instead relying on more than 200 volunteers to get out her message. Walsingham has raised a little more than $130,000 for her campaign, and said it is “very disheartening” to watch her Republican opponent spend more than $1 million of her own money in the August GOP primary.
“Sixty percent of the voters have never heard of me,” Walsingham said. “That’s my biggest challenge.”
When it comes to the issues, the Democrat said she is devoted to re-energizing an economy that has been severely hobbled by the COVID-19 pandemic. That means addressing infrastructure needs in the 1st District, such as expanding broadband internet access, and improving education opportunities to develop a skilled workforce.
Walsingham also believes all Americans should have health coverage, whether it be under a single-payer plan or a hybrid model.
Equally important, she said, is providing everyone access to quality health care.
“Health care should not be a partisan issue,” she said. “COVID-19 doesn’t care if you are a Republican or a Democrat.”