Health Department’s telephone system crashes under strain of heavy amount of calls
BLOUNTVILLE — If you are a Sullivan County resident over age 75 or otherwise eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine (see list below), your best bet to get a shot today is to drive to the Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s main facility in Blountville.
The addition of the 75-plus age group into the eligibility pool, a decision made at the state level and publicized over the New Year’s holiday, overloaded and disabled the dpartment’s telephone lines on Monday. The department also ran out of vaccine.
It has secured more — and is seeking still more.
Department Director Gary Mayes said the department’s contractor for its telephone system was working Monday afternoon and evening to attempt to restore service by Tuesday morning. But that wasn’t a sure thing.
Mayes said the system received more than 73,000 incoming calls between 7:30 a.m. and approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday. For perspective, the health department received just over 100,000 incoming calls for December, Mayes said.
“Our phone system collapsed,” Mayes said. “Our vendor is desperately working to repair it.”
Mayes said more than 400 doses of the vaccine were administered on Monday, mostly to frontline medical workers, but some 75-plus-year-olds did manage to get the shot.
Mayes said it is “not unreasonable” for the public to want the vaccine as quickly as possible.
“We have unbelievable demand,” Mayes said. “Which is really a positive, that citizens feel we have a safe and effective vaccine. Supply is not meeting demand. Distribution is done from the federal government to the state governments to the county governments. And we are allocated vaccine based on population. That’s how we received our first few doses. We are working desperately to obtain more vaccine, because our demand in Sullivan County is very, very high. We haven’t been offered ‘how much vaccine would you like to have?’ We were told ‘this is the amount you’re going to get based on your population.’ And it turns out that our population in Sullivan County is very interested in obtaining the vaccine. Which is great. We simply need more and more vaccine.”
The health department has been criticized by some on social media because the vaccine is only currently offered at its Blountville location. Mayes said the department spent three months developing a vaccine distribution strategy based on CDC guidelines. That included a multiphase rollout, which was to initially begin with frontline medical workers and others — which could have been accomplished from a central location.
Members of the general population, broken down by age groups, older to younger, were to be eligible in a later phase — according to state and federal guidelines in use until last week.
The health department’s long-term plan is not to be the sole provider of the vaccine, and plans all along have been to expand its distribution to locations across the county and inside the cities, Mayes said.
“This is the beginning of the early days,” Mayes said. “It is a model we have in place with the state for administering a vaccine.”
While Mayes couldn’t say for sure the phone system would be repaired by Tuesday morning, he was sure the department would have more vaccine. On Monday afternoon, Mayes said he’d been on a conference call with the state and was going to make some more calls trying to secure more vaccine, but it could be Wednesday or Thursday before any arrived. He called back later to say that thanks to Ballad Health, he was on his way to pick up more vaccine, although he wasn’t yet sure of how many doses.
Mayes said the 400-plus doses given Monday were the last of the 1,400 total doses the Sullivan County Regional Health Department has been sent, to date, since the vaccine became available.
According to the state’s website, the first two phases of vaccine eligibility are projected to include 650,000 individuals (400,000 in 1a1 and 250,000 in 1a2) statewide.
Mayes said that given the uncertainty of the telephone situation, those eligible under phase 1a1 or 1a2 may want to come in person to the health department and staff will attempt to work them in as quickly as possible. But once the phones are working, appointments may also be scheduled that way, as long as vaccine supplies hold out.
The health department posted the following statement on social media at about 7:15 p.m. on Monday:
“We received more vaccine and will be vaccinating 1a1 and 1a2 individuals and those who are 75 and older tomorrow through Friday this week from 9:00-3:00 as long as vaccine supplies last. This will be at the Blountville location of the health department only. No appointments are required. Phase 1a1 and 1a2 only includes the individuals in the (lists) below. This will be done through a drive-through system and the entrance will be on Massengill Road, turning onto Emergency Drive. Please follow the signage. We strongly encourage everyone to please remain in their vehicles and avoid getting out of cars to socialize with others who have received vaccine. We also request that individuals don’t get in line to hold places for others as it causes delays and disruptions in the drive-through. We will continue to update the public with information as we receive it. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”
In addition to anyone over age 75, the following are eligible for the vaccine during the current phase of distribution (1a2, and inclusive of those eligible in 1a1): Hospital/free-standing emergency department staff with direct patient exposure and/or exposure to potentially infectious materials; home health care staff; COVID-19 mass testing site staff; student health providers; staff and residents of long-term care facilities; skilled nursing facilities, assisted living centers, homes for the aged, DIDD residential centers, group homes; first responders with direct public exposure; individuals 18 years or older who cannot live independently due to a serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disability; primary care providers and staff; outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients; pharmacists and staff; patient transport; outpatient therapists; urgent visit center providers and staff; environmental services; oral health providers; behavioral health providers; outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens; and funeral/mortuary workers with direct decedent contact.